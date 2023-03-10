Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 25 for the Mary Jane Wenger estate at 240 Rapho St., Manheim. A two-bedroom rancher with one-car garage sold for $256,000 to Drew Mummau of Manheim. Also sold was a 2005 Mercury Sable LS car for $5,000.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 3 for John and Naomi Zook at 1891 White Oak Road, Strasburg. A two-bedroom double-wide house with two-car garage/barn on 0.8 acres sold for $260,000 to Aaron Smucker, of Strasburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 4 for the Ruth E. (Elmer) Rutt estate at 478 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 0.34 acres sold for $417,000 to Jason Weaver, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 4 for the Harnish family at 1820 Lampeter Road, Lancaster. A two-family brick farmhouse and bank barn on 14 acres sold for $1,965,000 to Kenneth Homes, of Manheim.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate March 6 for Gideon and Sylvia Fisher at 260 Loop Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom home with barn/shop on 0.63 acres sold for $360,000 to Samuel and Mary Miller.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale Feb. 25 for Elmer and Betty Zimmerman, the contents of an auto body shop and garage, at 140 Rothsville Station Road, Lititz. There were 314 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2012 Ford F-550 roll-back truck, $67,500; 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck, $32,700; Kubota Model L3200 tractor with loader, $20,000; air compressor, $3,900; Snap-On toolbox, $4,800; two-post type auto lifts, $3,400 each; wheel alignment machine, $34,000; Miller welder, $3,600; stump grinder attachment, $2,200; wheel balancer, $2,300; and Hoosier kitchen cabinet, $2,200.