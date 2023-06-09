Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 9 for Akemi Derr at 17 E. Bahney Ave., Myerstown. A three-bedroom house sold for $140,000 to Vertical Capital LLC, of Newmanstown.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for C. Ned Foltz at 1700 Texter Mountain Road, Reinholds. A sandstone mill sold for $230,000 to Joel Simms, of Lancaster.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for the T. Glenn Horst estate at 12 Fairview Drive, Akron. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $293,000 to Dwayne Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 25 for Arthur H. Jr. and Debora L. Brenneman at 1410 S. Cocalico Road, Denver. A four-bedroom house along with garage/shop and utility/garage building on 5.75 acres sold for $410,000 to Ephraim and Linda Zook, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 31 for Michael and Rachel Miller at 34 Rhine Road, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage and barn on 2.6 acres sold for $482,000 to Ken Willis and Harold Harnish, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 1 for Larry G. Myer at 154 Scenic View Drive, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.59-acre lot sold for $437,000 to Bennet Weaver, of Blue Bell.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 1 for Melinda Hehnly at 250 W. Church Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with three-car garage on a 0.6-acre lot sold for $330,000 to Mitchell Saylor, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 2 for Larry and Spring Gouge at 448 Meetinghouse Road, Gap. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and three-car garage on 1.75 acres sold for $800,000 to David and Ruth Anne Smucker, of Kinzers.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 3 for Bobby Jones along Grubbs Church Road, Port Trevorton. A 14.12-acre parcel of land sold for $210,000 to Stephen Weaver and Mark Weaver, of Port Trevorton.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 3 for Ruth H. (and the late Eli B.) Stauffer at 2323 Laurel Top Circle, Narvon. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage plus several outbuildings on 1.57 acres sold for $436,000 to Ryan and Edward Zimmerman, of Narvon. Several other items and prices included: 2000 Chevy Z71 4x4 pickup truck, $7,000; Massey Ferguson 2135 tractor, $1,300; Clean Burn furnace, $1,600; metal band saw, $900; metal lathe, $875; drill press, $525; Miller welder, $500; 10-point crossbow, $625; Fairbanks Morse advertising sign, $425; three John Deere pedal tractors, $850, $800 and $335; John Deere Crawler cigarette lighter, $375; New Holland S-12 tractor, $800; and New Holland S-14 tractor, $800.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles and household goods May 10 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Oldsmobile grill, $300; J.P. Wilson weathervane, $375; Stumpff harp, $1,450; “Annals of Conestoga Valley” book, $775; Bowers advertising mirror, $420; pig-cutting board, $475; set of cherry bookcases, $375; rosewood marble top eterge, $850; Victorian fainting couch, $325; tiger maple table, $375; and two Marantz stereo components, $1,200.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency May 11 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: 1880 S silver dollar, $4,150; 1881 S silver dollar, $4,000; three $5 notes, $600; 1841 $1 note, $675; 1838 half dime, $800; 1798 dime, $925; 1901 S $10 gold piece, $1,550; 1923 $20 gold piece, $2,350; $65 face value Franklin half dollars, $1,550; 24 Morgan dollars, $750; 19 1885 O silver dollars, $950; 1927 $ 21/2 gold piece, $625; and 2003 $10 gold piece, $600.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antique tools May 13 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: E.W. Carpenter brace, $2,900; Cleveland Twist Drill Co. store display cabinet, $1,600; Brady goosewing ax, $1,050; triple struck goosewing ax, $1,300; J. Strode molding plane, $1,350; double struck goosewing ax, $1,350; Sowers signed goosewing ax, $1,200; watchmaker’s lathe, $875; S. Lenhart goosewing ax, $725; and crown molding plane, $475.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools May 24 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Leica camera, $700; hummingbird quilt, $350; Punch & Judy pin set, $2,450; set of Gorham sterling silver, $1,200; triangle quilt, $500; three-piece maple bedroom set, $350; two-piece walnut bedroom set, $725; five-piece cherry dinette set, $400; four-piece oak bedroom set, $900; and four-piece pine bedroom set, $800.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction May 10 at 310 Woodduck Court, Havre De Grace, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 2017 Honda Accord LX sedan, $17,600; American League and National League All-Stars photographs, $1,705; Alvin sterling flatware set, $1,430; Snapper riding mower, $578; 1958 Baltimore Colts national championship pennant, $358; Hocus Focus photo album, $275; white gold diamond ring, $176; black powder percussion pistol, $154; Joe DiMaggio baseball, $154; 10-karat school ring, $154; 10-karat men’s onyx ring, $143; and Delta bandsaw, $143.