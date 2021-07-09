Miller & Siegrist Auctioneers LLC, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 26 for the Leroy Gutshall estate at 857 Theora Drive, Elizabethtown. A rancher with detached garage on 0.36 acres sold for $205,000 to Michael and Tammy Magaro, of Elizabethtown. Several other items and prices included: a 2002 Pontiac Aztek, $3,700; a fishing boat, $1,200; a Winchester 30-30, $800; a Parker Ballad 243, $700; a Winchester 270, $675; a Savage 222, $900; a Remington 30-30, $525; a Savage Sporter 25-20, $525; and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special, $400.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 29 for the Wilmer Martin estate at 576 Red Run Road, East Earl. A four-bedroom house with two-car garage on 2 acres sold for $297,500 to Adin and Linda Nolt.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for Cindi Bloomer at 475 Ginger Pat Drive, Narvon. A three-bedroom Cape Cod with two-car garage on 2 acres sold for $590,000 to David Ray Beiler, of Paradise.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools May 26 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: six Zippo lighters, $300; a blue-decorated stoneware jug, $375; a blue-decorated stoneware crock, $290; a blue-decorated blind pig stoneware jug, $700; a 1788 Bible, $300; a blue-decorated 5-gallon jug, $350; a 1931 brass locomotive lamp, $350; a large white-painted step back cupboard, $900; a large grain-painted step back cupboard, $500; a five-piece oak bedroom set, $875; and an eight-piece oak dining room set, $975.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency May 27 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a 1913 $10 gold piece, $1,100; an 1898-S $20 gold piece, $1,900; a mint sealed bag of 2001 Sacagawea dollars, $2,050; and 39 peace dollars, $1,175.