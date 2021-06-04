Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate May 24 for Andrew B. and Robin Swartz at 1374 Pleasant View Road, Port Royal. A 123.5-acre dairy farm with free-stall barn sold for $935,000 to Jeffrey Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 28-29 for Richard and Bertha Hurst at 154 Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A six-bedroom custom-built Victorian-style home on 16.5 acres sold for $2,010,000 to April Copenhaver, of Lancaster. Several other items and prices included: a Kubota 4x4 RTV, $20,400; a 1942 Chevy pickup truck, $20,200; an AGCO 4x4 6085 tractor, $19,000; a Case skid loader, $12,400; a 2004 Arctic Cat snowmobile, $3,100; an enclosed snowmobile trailer, $4,000; a 12-foot tall fiberglass Amish couple, $2,400; a 2007 Honda dirt bike, $1,700; a large brass steam whistle, $1,600; a Joel Zook Conestoga wagon model, $900; a flintlock muzzleloader, $475; and a Country Rose quilt, $525.