Reist Auctioneers LLC, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 17 for the Herbert W. Wilson II estate at 1727 Crooked Oak Drive. A three-bedroom home with one-car garage sold for $282,000 to BML Real Estate LLC. Several items and prices included: 1982 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, $3,200; 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, $6,550; turntable, $220; and Fiestaware, $190.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 17 for Goldsboro Manor LLC at Hunter Creek in York. Townhouses at 550, 710, 730 and 750 Kentwell Drive sold to Sahil Aqarwal, of Fort Washington, Maryland. A townhouse at 740 Kentwell Drive sold to Allen King, of Paradise, and a townhouse at 720 Kentwell Drive sold to Emmanuel Asoanab, of York. The total of the purchases was $1,295,700.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 17 for Goldsboro Manor LLC at 6 Barbara Lane, York Haven. A four-bedroom house with attached garage on 2.67 acres sold for $325,500 to Derick Hench and others, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 20 for Devin and Katrina Nolt at 5 E. Queen St., Stevens. A three-bedroom farmhouse as well as bank barn, three-car garage, and horse stalls on 6 acres sold for $525,000 to Dustin Zimmerman, of Denver.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 20 for NCG Holdings Ltd. Mark Peachey at 749 Old Wilmington Road, Coatesville. A four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom ranch house with attached garage on 1/2 acre sold for $262,000 to Jeff Harlan, of Parkesburg.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 21 for Linda Arnold at 35 Prospect Road, Strasburg. A three-bedroom farmhouse with barn, shop, garage and horse barn on 19 acres sold for $2,550,000 to EG Stoltzfus Land LLC, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 22 for the John Fisher estate at 1475 Clay Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on 2.1 acres sold for $700,000 to Samuel and Rachel King, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for Joann Steffy at 305 S. Broad St., Myerstown. A four-bedroom house along with rental cottage and six-car garage on 0.5 acres sold for $321,000 to Ben Moyer, of Myerstown.

Harry H. Bachman, auctioneer, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for Betty Bachman at 738 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon. A three-bedroom ranch house and barn on 13.9 acres sold for $740,000 to Gary Horst, of Lebanon.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for the Emma Seibel estate at 211 Turtle Hill Road, Leola. A four-bedroom, one-bath dwelling with two-car garage and store along with furniture, tools, and lawn, garden and other items sold for $410,000 to Eli Shirk, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for the Letty E. Clark estate at 2184 Main St., Narvon. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and detached garage/shop sold for $356,000 to Miriam Zimmerman, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 24 for C. Donald and Alta L. Harnish at 31 Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street. A Cape Cod-style house with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $455,000 to Tim Arters, of Willow Street. Several items and prices included: 1985 GMC Jimmy four-wheel-drive truck, $7,900; 1956 D-18 Martin guitar, $7,700; Walker zero-turn mower, $2,750; Troy-Bilt roto-tiller, $750; Savage .22/.20 O/U gun, $1,550; Remington #760 .300 Savage rifle, $1,700; 1932 metal hunting license, $175; and 1940s refrigerator, $450.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 26 for Tracey A. Fox at 210 S. Windy Mansion Road, Denver. A five-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling on 2.9 acres sold for $510,000 to Brock and Kelly Martin, of Ephrata.