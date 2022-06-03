Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a sale of real estate May 23 for Darnel R. and Marilyn J. Weaver at 963 Narvon Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom house and shop/garage on 1.5 acres sold for $410,000 to David and Barbara Stoltzfus, of Narvon.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 24 for Lucille Shank at 424 W. Ferdinand St., Manheim. A three-bedroom house with detached garage sold for $243,000 to Shane and Julia Galway, of Lititz. Several items and prices included: Winross truck collection, $6,225; and green Depression glass lot, $200.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 25 for Geraldine Hulyo at 6 Limerock Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with attached garage sold for $365,000 to Jeanne Griffith, of Lititz. In addition, a 2010 Ford Escape Limited sold for $8,900.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 26 for Dennis and Denise Daughetee at 97 W. View Drive, Akron. A three-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling with attached two-car garage on a 0.61-acre lot sold for $355,000 to Connie Hilliar, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction May 14 for Ned and the late Gwen Foltz at 225 N. Peartown Road, Reinholds. Several items and prices included: 20th-century Foltz redware airplane, $2,200; Foltz redware Nativity set, $880; Foltz turkey plate, $606; Foltz log cabin bank, $578; Gottshall chicken with nest, $440; redware pumpkin, $385; Gottshall carved chicken on jar, $341; redware Santa, $303; bird and tulip charger, $303; redware cow flatware carrier, $297; and Pederson sheep painting, $297.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction May 17 for Leed Truck Center at 402 S. Chiques Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: 2007 Mack single-axle truck tractor, $9,130; 1929 Model A Ford, $3,960; 1945 International K6 coal truck, $3,905; blue Sunoco restored gas pump, $3,025; Daewoo forklift, $2,915; 1990 Zimmerman gooseneck trailer, $2,805; 1999 Ford F-350 truck, $1,870; Grasshopper zero-turn mower, $1,815; 1995 Jeep Laredo, $1,760; 2000 Isuzu cab and chassis, $1,485; and 1972 Shasta camper, $1,155.