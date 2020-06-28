Pennsylvania Auction Center, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of guns June 20. Several items and prices included: a Winchester 1886 38.56, $2,300; a Colt Python 357, $2,200; a Browning 725 Citori 12, $2,000; a Smith & Wesson 500, $1,400; a BCD 41 German Mauser, $1,400; an I.O. SSG-97, $1,400; a CZ Bren, $1,300; and a Ruger Red Label 12 gauge, $1,200.

Robert E. Martin & Sons Auctioneers, of Leola, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 13 for W. Martin and LaVonne A. Scott at 4651 White Oak Road, Paradise. A 16-acre farmette sold for $1.1 million to Christ King, of Paradise. Several other items and prices included: John Deere Model 40, $3,700; John Deere Model 50, $2,600; John Deere B, $1,200; Massey Ferguson 333, $550; 7-foot Dunham packer, $400; and a 12-gauge shotgun, $380.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 15 for Kenneth R. Martin at 255 Galen Hall Road, Reinholds. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with a two-car garage on 1.1 acres sold for $226,000 to Weston Newswanger, of Schaefferstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 19 for Eugene W. and Edith M. Horning at 1950 West View Drive, Narvon. A one-story, four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $260,000 to Daniel Smucker, of Narvon.

Robert E. Martin & Sons Auctioneers, of Leola, conducted a public sale of real estate June 20 for Ben and Mary Esther Clark at 43 S. Kinzer Road, Kinzers. The property sold for $361,000 to Amos Stoltzfus, of Parkesburg.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 20 for Nancy J. DeRemer at 14 Middle Creek Road, Lititz. A 1-1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with detached three-car garage on 1.6 acres sold for $205,000 to Mike Garman, of Lititz.