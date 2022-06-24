Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate May 26 for Glenn and Rebecca Brok at 1671 Tilden Road, Mohrsville. An 87-acre horse/livestock farm sold for $1,400,000 to Jeffery Martin, of Mohrsville.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Grace Zimmerman at 499 Orchard Road, Reinholds. A three-bedroom home with an attached garage on 0.92 acres sold for $440,000 to David Weber, of Reinholds.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for Judy Jernegan at 327 Green Hills Road, Birdsboro. A three-bedroom home on a half-acre lot sold for $71,000 to Hilda Hampton.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 14 for Elva M. Russell at 120 N. Custer Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling with a detached three-car garage on a 0.25-acre lot sold for $294,000 to Fred and Glenda Newswanger, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 14 for Jacob S. and Barbara E. Zook at 16 Fernwood Drive, Paradise. A five-bedroom house with two-car garage, horse barn, sheds and greenhouse on 5.8 acres sold for $755,000 to Daniel Zook, of Paradise.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 16 for Mervin S. and Eileen F. Horning at 205 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.43-acre lot sold for $414,000 to Eugene Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 17 for the Charles E. Cowart estate at 1570 Willoughby Circle Drive, Manheim. A rancher with one-car garage and detached one-car garage on 0.5 acres sold for $325,000 to Daniel and Kim Miller, of Ephrata.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a liquidation auction of trucks and equipment June 16 for Maryland Pump & Tank in Bel Air, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 2017 Dodge Ram 4500 crew cab truck, $41,800; 2014 Ford F-450 truck with utility bed, $20,900; 2017 Ford Transit 350 van, $19,525; 2015 Ford F-450 truck, $16,775; 2016 Ford Transit van, $15,125; 2017 Ford Transit van, $14,850; 2014 Ford E-350 cutaway van, $13,750; 2005 Takeuchi TB 135 excavator, $13,475; 2012 Ford F-350 stake body dump truck, $11,275; 2012 Ford F-350 truck with utility bed, $8,910; 2012 Ford F-350 truck, $8,690; Rigid 300 pipe threader and stand, $1,210; and Miller 3500 welder/generator, $550.