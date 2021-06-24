Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 15 for John and Susann Esh at 624 Peters Road, Gordonville. A farm house along with garage/barn, storage building and utility building on 1 acre sold for $320,000 to Leroy Ebersol, of Gordonville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 19 for James E. and Margaret J. Gress at 218 Lauschtown Road, Denver. A brick house with attached two-car garage and detached shop/garage on 1.5 acres sold for $440,000 to Allen Eberly, of Ephrata.