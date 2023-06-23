Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate June 12 for Elmer Wayne and Nancy Stoltzfus at 552 Georgetown Road, Ronks. A three-bedroom rancher along with barn and shed on 0.83 acres sold for $480,000 to Allen King.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 13 for the Mary Vihroski estate at 235 W. Spruce St., New Holland. A two-bedroom rancher with one-car garage sold for $285,000 to Leroy Cougle, of Coatesville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 15 for the Ruth Mumma estate. A three-bedroom log rancher on 2.5 acres at 1281 Kramer Mill Road, Denver, sold for $775,000 to Javan Martin, of Denver. A three-bedroom farmhouse along with bank barn, garage and three separate rental/investment units on 10.5 acres sold at 1319, 1321, 1323 and 1325 Kramer Hill Road, Denver, sold for $345,000 to Jonathan Martin.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 16 for Matthew Riehl at 107 Icedale Road, Honey Brook. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with a stone rental cottage and bank barn with garages/shop on 1.6 acres sold for $395,000 to Elmer and Rachel Fisher, of Honey Brook.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 17 for the James A. Weaver estate at 1310 Briertown Road, East Earl. A two-bedroom rancher with detached two-bay garage on 2.10 acres sold for $700,000 to Jeff and Hannah Martin, of East Earl. Several items and prices included: TYM four-wheel drive utility tractor with loader, $12,500; Hustler zero-turn mower, $4,200; 1998 Yamaha ATV, $1,000; Winchester .308 rifle, $1,600; Mossberg .223 rifle, $600; Remington 788 12-gauge shotgun, $650; Winchester 1300 12-gauge shotgun, $400; Ruger .357 mag pistol, $450; oak extension table, $500; Yale safe, $375; and toy New Holland baler, $175.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 17 for Dawyn Kindt at 942 Welsh Road, Honey Brook. A two-bedroom log house along with garage and garage/shop building on 3.3 acres sold for $520,000 to Mervin Stoltzfus Jr. of Narvon.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction of firearms June 14 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: Colt Python 357 revolver, $1,925; Winchester 218 lever action, $1,485; A.H. Fox Sterlingworth Ga. shotgun, $1,375; L.C. Smith 12-gauge shot break, $1,265; Parker Bros. 12-gauge shotgun, $1,210; Parker Bros. 12-gauge double barrel, $1,018; Springfield 30 M1 Garand, $1,018; Browning Sweet Sixteen Ga., $990; Browning magnum 12-gauge semi-auto, $825; Colt Trooper 357 revolver, $825; Winchester 12-gauge pump, $798; and Colt percussion revolver, $798.