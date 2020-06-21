Horst Auctioneers conducted an online public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and jewelry at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, May 20. There were 550 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 14K gold bracelet watch, $2,600; a 14K gold Olendorf wristwatch, $1,100; an Elgin 14K pocket watch, $1,050; a 14K gold cuff bracelet, $1,150; an 18K gold bracelet, $600; a Gruen wristwatch, $550; a tray of vintage pins, $500; a tiger maple corner cupboard, $1,300; a midcentury bedroom set, $575; a calendar wall clock, $350; and a walnut cylinder roll top desk, $375.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, toys, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, May 30. There were 475 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an Indian Rock Ginger Ale syrup dispenser, $4,100; a Whitman chocolate clock, $1,000; a Fram Filters lighted clock, $600; a small cast-iron bank, $325; a Mickey Mouse pocket watch, $300; a Marx Fire Chief car, $350; a Coca-Cola sign, $375; a Kilgore iron ice truck, $400; a Keystone truck, $800; a Model Tobacco sign, $350; an Arcade Blue ice truck, $350; and a small National cash register, $925.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, June 3. There were 275 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: (3) 1895 gold pieces, $1,800 each; a 1904 $20 gold piece, $1,800; a 1926 $20 gold piece, $1,950; a 1911-S $5 gold Indian, $600; a 1921 quarter, $575; an 1842 half dollar, $550; a 1879-S silver dollar, $500; an 1885-CC silver dollar, $600; an 1880/79 CC silver dollar, $700; an 1894-O dime, $400; an 1895-O dime, $625; and a 1903-O dime, $550.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted public sale of real estate for Martin and Kimberly Kampen at 200 Evans Road, Lititz, June 5. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage/shop and pavilion on 8 1/2 acres sold for $432,500 to Merle Shenk, of Lititz.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Jessie L. Frey estate at 8 Red Bud Drive, Millersville, June 6. A 1 1/2-story, two-story, one-bath dwelling with detached one-car garage on a 0.12-acre lot sold for $124,000 to John Fisher, of Millersville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for Timothy and Jane Morrell at 223 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville, June 9. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage, along with utility building and 1 1/2-story horse barn/garage/shop on 2 acres sold for $500,000 to Eli and Fannie Stoltzfus, of Paradise.

Kline, Kreider and Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for Joseph and Janet Schilling at 819 Broad St., East Earl, June 12. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling along with horse barn and carriage barn on 2.2 acres sold for $385,000 to Steven Hurst, of Terre Hill.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Helen L. Martin estate at 433 Frogtown Road, Pequea, June 13. A 1 1/2-story, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath dwelling with detached two-car garage on a 0.34-acre lot sold for $148,000 to Neal Lefever, of Marticville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Kenneth Hackman estate at 615 Greenville Road, Denver, June 13. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage along with barn/shop and outbuildings on 4 acres sold for $260,000 to Devon Zimmerman, of Lititz.