Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate May 17 for Amos J. Lantz and Linda Jane Zook at 52 Hatville Road, Gordonville. A rancher, barn and diesel shed on 0.4 acres sold for $460,000 to Christ and Esther King, of Gordonville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for Mimi Bicking at 52 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage sold for $230,000 to Willis and Etta Hoover, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 23 for the Moses Riehl estate at 2180 Millstream Road, Lancaster. A four-bedroom rancher along with horse barn and garage on 2.2 acres sold for $550,000 to County Seat Investment Co. LLC, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 24 for the Bartram/Caputo family at 4595 Newark Road, Cochranville. A two-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building on 5.4 acres sold for $505,000 to Dan Topp, of Cochranville.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 26 at 599 and 667 Summit Road, McClure. A dwelling on 90 acres sold for $762,000 to Mike Worthy, of Newport.