Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Dr. Richard F. and Suzanne M. Satriale at 100 Springhead Road, Gap. A five-bedroom custom home with two-car garage and office space on a 1.9-acre lot sold for $590,000 to Brian and Tracy Coles, of Leola.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for Dave and Pauline Kristman at 227 Hill Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom, two-bath rancher with two-car garage, a truck shop and storage barns on 3.7 acres sold for $525,000 to Jake Fisher, of Gap.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 9 for Stephen K. and Barbara L. Beiler at 419 S. Belmont Road, Ronks. A five-bedroom rancher along with horse barn on 1.25 acres sold for $508,000 to Henry and Barbara King, of Strasburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 12 for Mildred Frederick at 130 N. Cocalico Road, Denver. A four-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage and detached three-bay garage on an 8.2-acre lot sold for $770,000 to Lamar Weaver, of Denver.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 12 for Elmer and Merv King at 204 Grays Lane, Honey Grove. A four-bedroom, two-bath house along with bank barn on 128 acres sold for $810,000 to Nelson Wenger, of Stevens.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a cataloged sale of 1,253 trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment June 11. There were 1,336 online registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2013 Kenworth T370 petroleum truck, $127,000; a 2004 Kenworth W900 triaxle aluminum dump truck, $64,000; a 207 Kenworth T800 triaxle steel dump truck, $61,000; a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper, $55,000; a John Deere 135G excavator, $53,000; nine 2016 Volvo sleepers, $46,000 to $50,000 each; a 2007 International 7600 flatbed truck, $50,000; a 2013 CAT CT660 triaxle aluminum dump truck, $47,500; a 2016 International Prostar sleeper, $46,500; a 2012 Peterbilt 388 vacuum truck, $46,000; a 2007 Kenworth T800 daycab, $45,000; and a 2014 Fontaine Renegade LXT4053 removable gooseneck, $40,000.