Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate May 26 for the Florence A. Owens estate at 315 E. Main St., Ephrata. A dwelling with garage/barn sold for $160,000 to Marlin L. Harnish, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 7 for the Edna L. Zimmerman estate at 810 Grandview Road, Akron. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.51-acre lot sold for $262,000 to Brock Keener, of Akron.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for the John F. Martin Corp. at 1601 Locust Lane, Manheim. A 95-acre beef and crop farm with farmhouse and outbuildings sold for $2,770,000 to Kirby Farms, of Penryn.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 11 for Mary E. Ross at 1858 White Oak Road, Strasburg. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.82-acre lot sold for $284,000 to Christian K. and Katie S. King, of Strasburg.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 11 for the Speakman estate and Sharon Yost at 6641 Division Highway, Narvon. A four-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style dwelling with attached two-car garage, a barn and an in-ground pool on about 1 acre along with personal property sold for $375,000 to Rock Solid Group, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 13 for the Betty J. Evans estate at 230 E. Main St., Leola. A dwelling with detached three-car garage on 0.25 acres sold for $230,000 to John Lapp, of Leola.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted at public auction of rare coins June 9 for the John J. Nolt estate at Blue Ball Fire Hall. Several items and prices included: 1994 four-piece gold coin set, $5,200; 1989 four-piece gold coin set, $5,100; 24 peace dollars in book, $3,450; 24 peace dollars in book, $2,200; 2004 $20 gold coin, $2,350; 2004 $20 gold coin, $2,325; 20 silver half dollars in book, $1,600; 1901 $10 gold coin, $1,475; 1900 $10 gold coin, $1,375; 1899 $10 gold coin, $1,350; 1885 S $5 gold coin, $775; 1928 $2.50 gold coin, $600; 1909 $2.50 gold coin, $500; 1902 silver Morgan dollar, $150; and 1898 O silver Morgan dollar, $135.