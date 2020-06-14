- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for the J. Richard Myer estate at 578 W. Sun Hill Road, Manheim. A five-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with detached three-bay garage on 1.07 acres sold for $425,000 to Brent and Laura Kreider, of Manheim.

- Kline, Kreider & and Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Matthew and Shana Stauffer at 368 Rexmont Road, Lebanon. A one-story, four-bedroom rancher on 1 acre sold for $185,000 to Weston Martin, of Lebanon.

- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Pearl Rutherford at 76 Fox Road, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom log home with two-car garage on a 1.12-acre wooded lot sold for $266,000 to James and Suzan Bitner, of Myerstown.

- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 6 for Clyde and Arlene Sauder at 270 Reifsnyder Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom custom-built Cape Cod with three-car garage and detached three-bay garage/shop on 1.5 acres sold for $575,000 to Richard and Lydia Martin, of Newmanstown.

-Miller & Siegrist Auctioneers LLC, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for Luke and Dorothy Nolt at 160 Forest Hill Road, Leola. A three-bedroom, two-story home with two-car garage on a 0.60-acre lot sold for $297,000 to David Beiler, of Lancaster.