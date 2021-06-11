Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 28 for Donald and Wanda Martin at 920 Jones Road, Mill Hall. A five-bedroom cabin including furnishings on 40 acres sold for $344,000 to Amos and Elizabeth Kauffman, of Honey Brook.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 2 for Eva Thomas at 440 Myer Terrace, Leola. A four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home with attached three-car garage on a 0.40-acre lot sold for $515,000 to Michael Fulton, of Lancaster.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate June 1 for Christ and Barbara Stoltzfus at 5466 Umbletown Road, Gap. A seven-bedroom house along with barn, shop, sheds and personal property sold for $502,000 to Omar Lee Zook.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 3 for Bradley S. and Connie S. Weaver at 572 Ridge Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage and detached two-bay garage on 1.4 acres sold for $396,000 to Anthony Hursh, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 5 for Raymond Boas at 3559 W. Newport Road, Ronks. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.57 acres sold for $325,000 to Elmer S. Fisher, of Ronks.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 7 for the Grace McGallicher estate at 10 S. Conestoga View Drive, Akron. A two-bedroom cottage on a 0.30-acre lot sold for $139,000 to Ready Enterprise LLC.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antique tools April 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: three iron machine levels, $1,350; a Granger slick, $525; a set of Stanley Everlast chisels, $525; two Disston No. 12 hand saws, $650; a Stanley Sweetheart plane, $900; a Disston saw dressers swage, $1,100; a Disston sign, $1,100; a Stanley 444 dovetail plane, $600; a Stanley Millers patent plane, $625; a Miller Falss No. 7 plane, $725; a Stanley Bailey No. 2 plane, $650; a Stanley No. 340 plane, $700; three Disston mallets, $675; a Stanley No. 110 block plane, $900; and a Stanley Shoot Board set, $1,100.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools April 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: two large trumpet vases, $425; a Hunters Companion boot knife, $550; a modern slag glass lamp, $1,000; a star-pattern quilt, $425; a walnut blind door corner cupboard, $350; a two-piece green living room set, $500; a black-painted tavern table, $500; stereo equipment and speakers, $350; and a John Deere garden tractor, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools April 28 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a pair of candle sconces, $325; a Smithsonian Comics book, $325; an 1825 show towel, $575; a red and blue spatter plate, $320; a seven-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,650; a two-piece gray living room set, $725; a two-piece green living room set, $475; a two-piece oak bedroom set, $675; a gray electric lift chair, $600; a Miller welder, $500; and a 1995 Subaru Outback, $1,800.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools May 12 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a bag of six rings, $675; two Singer Featherweight sewing machines, $450 and $400; a stoneware jar, $330; an 18K gold necklace, $1,450; a horse and wagon carving, $350; a large silver pitcher, $650; four Sterling shakers, $400; a sterling bowl, $400; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,800; a brown leather sofa, $600; Craftique table and chairs, $800; an oak table and chair set, $525; an oak Seely step back cupboard, $575; a wooden wagon, $400; and a John Deere garden tractor, $1,050.