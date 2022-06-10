Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate May 19 for Gene and Sue Brenneman at 4113 E. Newport Road, Kinzer. An 18th-century limestone farmhouse with bank barn garage/workshop sold for $660,000 to Ivan Ray King, of Kinzers.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 27 for L. Donald and Carolyn M. Martin at 1508 Forest Road, Mifflintown. An A-frame cabin on 10 acres sold for $290,000 to John and Bonita Hurst, of Newmanstown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 28 for Jonathan and Anna Putt at 1347 Keener Road, Bainbridge. A five-bedroom, two-bath dwelling along with warehouses and storage buildings on 21 acres sold for $675,000 to Alvin Huyard, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 2 for the Raymond Reiff estate at 129 Summitville Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.46 acres sold for $317,000 to John Blank, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for the Paul A. Payne estate at 751 Spruce Grove Road, Oxford. A two-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style house with equipment shed on 8.8 acres along with personal property sold for $415,000 to Issac Stoltzfoos, of Oxford.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Steven Lee and Rachel Stoltzfus at 354 Lammey Road, Honey Brook. A five-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage along with horse barn and shop/garage on 5.3 acres sold for $800,000 to Daniel and Mary Beiler, of Honey Brook.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 4 for Nancy Reitz at 76 W. Main St., Salunga. A Victorian house with detached garage sold for $247,000 to Benuel F. Stoltzfus, of Manheim.