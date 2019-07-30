Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 10 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 339 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a set of sterling flatware, $900; a 14-karat diamond necklace, $900; a Capitol cylinder music box, $950; an F.H. Cowden crock, $325; two Mickey Mouse train sets, $3,850 and $450; a mechanical frog bank, $460; a Liberty Bell pinball game, $510; and a John Deere garden tractor, $525.
n Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 343 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a blue firkin, $375; a Canada goose decoy, $250; a doll case with clothing, $325; a quarter slot machine, $270; an oak kitchen cabinet, $450; a cherry Stickley dining room set, $900; a grain painted pie safe, $500; and a black jelly cupboard, $300.
n Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency July 18 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 208 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 1902 Mountville bank note, $2,000; a 1904-S $20 gold piece, $1,900; a 1904 $20 gold piece, $1,500; an 1894 $10 gold piece, $750; an 1893 $10 gold piece, $750; an 1886 $10 gold piece, $750; an 1889-CC silver dollar, $575; a 1937-D three-legged buffalo nickel, $525; and a 2009 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle with book, $1,800.
n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 19 for Lowell H. and Martha M. Zimmerman at 314 Linden St., East Earl. A one-story, two-bedroom brick rancher with two-car garage on 0.3 acres sold for $300,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Kolb, of Royersford.
n Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 25 for Marlin M. and Kaylene J. Zimmerman at 328 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A two-story, three-bedroom colonial with two-car garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $335,000 to Richard Oberholtzer, of Ephrata.
n Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 29 for Samuel K. and Naomi S. Zook at 2440 Beaver Dam Road, Honey Brook. A two-story home, a two-story horse barn and a pole barn on 11.7 acres sold for $717,000 to Steve Smoker, of Buena Vista.