Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools June 26 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 381 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a carpenter’s work bench, $2,350; an oak stacked bookcase, $410; a cherry slant front desk, $260; an inlaid mahogany desk, $300; a Penny Pack Gum dispenser, $375; eight case knives, $330; a tray of Zippo lighters, $400; a tray of sheath knives, $500; and a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck, $4,350.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins June 29 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 214 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a $5 Myerstown Bank note, $725; a 1902 $5 Lebanon Bank note, $525; $50 face value silver dimes, $525; three lots of five rolls of Franklin half dollars, $725, $625 and $600; a roll of 1880-S silver dollars, $750; a 36-piece set of Barber quarters, $625; a 1907 $10 AU gold piece, $675; a 1912 $10 gold piece, $725; and an 1802 large cent, $400.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 3 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 361 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Hamilton 18-karat gold watch, $800; sterling flatware, $575; an acoustic guitar, $460; a Miller decorated crock, $360; a Super Nintendo game set, $250; a Wii game set, $250; a Martin D-15 guitar, $280; an 11-piece dining room set, $550; a 10-piece dining room set, $475; a leather sectional sofa, $360; a five-piece modern oak bedroom set, $775; and a modern oak sideboard, $260.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for Millway Manufacturing Co. at 739 Rothsville Road, Lititz. A 40-by-60-foot steel building on 1 1/2 acres along with metalworking equipment, a truck, trailers, steel-fabricating materials and tools sold for $535,000 to Chad Newcomer, of Mount Joy.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Christ and Emily Beiler at 810 Cemetery Road, Newport. A four-bedroom, two-bath home with bank barn on 27 acres sold for $235,000 to Andrew Scheid, of Manchester.
Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property July 13 for the Dory A. and Mae I. Aungst estate at 195 Rock Road, Pine Grove. A 107-acre farm (55 acres tillable) sold for $605,000 to Arthur M. Martin of Lebanon. Several items and prices included: a John Deere 1520 tractor with loader, $5,200; a Farmall 450 tractor (not running), $1,200; a Farmall H tractor with cultivators, $900; and a square extension table with leaves, $1,200.