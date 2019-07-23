n Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of personal property July 20 for Ronald and Phyllis Russell, of New Holland. Several items and prices included: a fully accessorized 1957 Chevy Bel Air hardtop, $41,500; a 2008 Toyota Avalon, $11,500; a Coca-Cola 5-cent pedal car, $700; a Craftsman snow blower, $725; a Wheel Horse riding mower, $650; a cherry dining room set, $325; a New Holland Innovators book, $350; a cast-iron Boston terrier, $125; an H&R .22-caliber revolver, $150; and a Remington .22-caliber rifle, $145.
n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 11 for Maynard R. and Alice H. Shirk on Schoolhouse Road, New Providence. A 24.3-acre property sold for $330,000 to Jonas Esch, of New Providence.
n Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 11 for the Russell H. Yost estate at 330 Warren St., New Holland. A brick/frame split-level dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $170,000 to Gregory Hostetter, of New Holland.
n Harry H. Bachman Auctioneer, of Annville, conducted a public sale of Quentin Riding Club in Quentin July 13. A 46-acre property, including a two-story clubhouse, various horse stables and barns, and a tenant house, sold for $2.1 million to Alden Place in Lebanon County.
n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for the Dianne J. Gavin estate at 435 Cherry St., Lititz. A two-story, four-bedroom colonial house with one-car garage on about 0.3 acre sold for $350,000 to David and Claudia Burchstead, of Lancaster.
n Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 16 for Lucille K. Wentworth at 4440 Stiegel Pike, Newmanstown. A ranch-style dwelling with attached two-car garage on 4.6 acres sold for $247,000 to Andre Nolt, of Newmanstown.
n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 17 for Belinda Brinton at 696 Maple St., East Earl. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling with garage on one acre sold for $190,000 to Jeremy Diemm, of East Earl.
n Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate and vehicles July 18 for the Robert A. Wolfe estate at 1340 Forest Hill Road, Stevens. A ranch-style house with attached two-car garage as well as a steel-sided horse barn, a steel-sided turn-out shed and two frame storage sheds on 4.9 acres sold for $377,000 to Clifford E. Horning and Lynnette Horning, of Akron. Also sold were two vehicles: a 2012 Cadillac CTS four-door sedan, $7,900; and a 1979 Chevrolet Cheyenne 10 pickup truck, $2,650.
n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 18 for Ammon and Anna Stoltzfus at 753 Buck Road, Quarryville. A brick three-bedroom rancher and garage, shop and horse barn on 3.5 acres sold for $282,000 to Richard Alexander, of Paradise.
n Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 19 for Amos and Barbra Glick at 60 Buck Run Road, Christiana. A three-bedroom rancher as well as a garage/shop and horse barn on 2.7 acres sold for $455,000 to Samuel Stoltzfus, of Paradise.
n Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate July 20 for the Angel DeJesus trust at 1490 Lancaster Road, Manheim. A 1 1/2-story, three-bedroom Cape Cod-style house with garage sold for $210,000 to Joyce Nolt, of Manheim.
n Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property July 22 for the Lester Fern estate at 2506 Chrismar Way, East Petersburg. A two-story, two-bedroom duplex house sold for $134,000 to Melvin and Nancy Landis, of Lititz. Several items of personal property and prices included: a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, $5,600; a men’s tanzanite and diamond 14-karat ring, $3,300; a Charles Krypell 18-karat ivy bracelet, $3,000; Louis Vuitton luggage, $2,255; Kirk sterling flatware set, $1,700; Hermes and Gucci men's belts, $1,245; men’s garnet and diamond ring, $510; a gold necktie, $450; a Honda mower, $400; and a Charles Carlson barn painting, $400.