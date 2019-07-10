Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 1 for William Keyser at 501 Blackhorse Road, Reinholds. A two-bedroom mobile home on a 1-acre lot sold for $102,000 to Robert Beck, of Reinholds.
Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 1 for Benuel K. and Emma Fisher at 126 Buck Hill Road, Kinzers. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom Cape Cod house along with a bank barn on 2 acres sold for $519,000 to Levi and Fannie Fisher.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 2 for David L. and Christine Horst at 1011 Sunset Ave., East Earl. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.50-acre lot sold for $278,000 to Kevin Esh, of New Holland.