Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 22 for Daniel Lee and Hannah E. King at 126 Snavely Mill Road, Elizabeth Township, near Lititz. A four-bedroom house along with barn and hoop building on 18.5 acres sold for $985,000 to Stephen and Lizzie Zook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for Lewis and Esther Martin at 1551-1557 N. Reading Road, Stevens. A four-unit investment property on 0.5 acres sold for $755,000 to Kerwood and Sandra Auker of Ephrata.

n Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate June 25 for Dreamland Investors at 21 Palmyra Bellegrove Road, Annville. A four-bedroom house with attached garage, barn and shop on 6.9 acres sold for $425,000 to Dan and Ruth Ann Lapp.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 for the Joanne B. Grim estate at 2896 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. A house with garage sold for $191,000 to Andrew Lvong, of Lancaster.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate June 28 for Steve and Sadie Mae Ebersol at 73 Hess Road, Leola. A five-bedroom house and barn along with a three-bedroom house, barn/shop, dog kennel and personal items sold for $1.1 million to Harvey Nolt.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 28 for Walter M. Martin along Route 235 in Beaver Springs. A 34.2-acre tract of woodland sold for $240,000 to Kenneth Wagner Jr. and Jarrold K. Plumber, of Lewisburg.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 28 for Ruth A. Witman at 662 Prospect Road, Manheim. A two-bedroom rancher with garage sold for $260,000 to Connor Smith, of Manheim.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for Richard K. Dieterle Jr. at 743 New Holland Ave., Lancaster. A semidetached duplex sold for $222,000 to Greg Smith, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for Benjamin Z. and Elsie K. Weaver at 670 Lancaster Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with detached garage on 0.43 acres sold for $250,000 to Sharon Hoover, of Martindale.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for the Norman Ray Leid estate at 1247 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton. A farmhouse and bank barn on 32.75 acres sold for $650,000 to Clifford and Cheryl Huber, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for the Norman Ray Leid estate along Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton. A 4.1-acre building lot sold for $222,000 to Clifford and Cheryl Huber, of Narvon.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of Theodore Stillwell’s autograph collection June 7 and 27. There were 142 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: signed of photo of Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mark W. Clark, $290; signed photo of Dwight D. Eisenhower and wife, Mamie, $370; George Marshall autographed Redskins book, $550; “Seven Came Through,” signed by Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, $170; signed war correspondence letter, Gen. Montgomery, $415; photo signed by Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, $90; autographed photo of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, $200; signed photo and letter from Gen. A.A. Vandergrift, $110; Nazi banner, $225; Eddie Bell signed letter and signed football ticket, $60; Sugar Ray Robinson printed signed photo, $100; signatures, American Baseball Club, Connie Mack, $300; and Connie Mack signed letter with envelope, $325.