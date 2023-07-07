Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 22 for the Lloyd D. Myers estate at 435 Deer Run Road, Denver. A ranch-style house sold for $434,000 to Mervin Huber, of Stevens.

White Horse Auction Service, of Gap, conducted a public sale of real estate June 26 for Jonas and Esther Esh at 448 Weaver Road, Strasburg. A three-bedroom ranch house with barn on 0.54 acres sold for $507,000 to Jonas and Lena Beiler.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 for Brendon E. and Kayleen S. Martin at 225 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage and shed on 0.5 acre sold for $380,000 to Noah Martin, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 at 186 Hornberger Drive, McAlisterville. A two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home with garage sold for $140,000 to John Gingrich, of Richfield.