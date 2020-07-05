Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories June 6 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an M. Fordney long rifle, $4,500; a Deutsche Waffin model 1906 9mm pistol, $2,850; a Colt Python .357 revolver, $2,950; a Winchester 1917 Enfield, $1,450; a Winchester model 94 30-30 rifle, $1,100; an Ithaca 20-gauge shotgun, $1,100; a Ruger .222 rifle, $1,250; a Federal Ordinance M14A rifle, $1,500; a Sharps .50-.70 rifle, $1,950; an Albini-Braendlin rifle, $1,300; a Bergman-Mars 1903 pistol, $2,600; a Beretta model 687 shotgun, $1,600; a Marlin Model 1895 rifle, $1,450; a Benelli Super Black Eagle 12-gauge shotgun, $1,450; and a Remington .45-.70 rifle, $1,800.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools June 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a World War I helmet, $310; a set of signs, $260; a ripple front steeple clock, $450; a set of Lenox china, $260; a set of Ralph Lauren dishes, $310; medals and pins, $350; a slot car set, $260; a schoolhouse quilt, $325; a metal mail truck, $425; a gas pump, $220; an antique oak-leaded glass china closet, $325; a nine-drawer file cabinet, $400; a bronze statue, $275; a two-piece Victorian parlor set, $240; and a three-piece Victorian bedroom set, $300.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale for Robert and Linda Weaver June 27 at 1290 Sheephill Road, East Earl. Several items and prices included: a 16-foot Smoker Craft fishing boat, $3,000; a Husqvarna zero-turn mower, $2,000; a Husqvarna lawn tractor, $1,600; a John Deere 318 lawn tractor, $1,400; a Sure-Trac 8-by-5-foot trailer, $900; a Troy-Bilt horse tiller, $675; a Savage 20-gauge model 220, $925; a Sako .222-caliber model 52, $800; a Browning Buck Special 12-gauge slug gun, $800; a .44 Ruger Super Magnum revolver, $700; an Excaliber Matrix crossbow, $750; an Excaliber Grizzly crossbow, $650; a Ruger American .22-.250 caliber, $585; and a Remington model 1100 12-gauge, $575.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 18 for Rhoda and Fannie Shelly at 1292 Breneman Road, Manheim. A stone three-bedroom rancher with garage and utility building on 5 acres sold for $345,000 to Brian Martin, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 18 for Rhoda and Fannie Shelly on Breneman Road, Manheim. A 1.3-acre building lot sold for $106,000 to Richard and Cynthia Stichler, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for William and Barbara Clements at 895 Hill Road, Robesonia. A 40.8-acre farm sold for $580,000 to Joshua and Sheryl Musser, of Myerstown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for Stephen and Caryl Cooper at 38 Barneston Road, Honey Brook. A farmhouse and bank barn on 52 acres sold for $800,000 to Sylvan Huyard, of Paradise.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for John and Lydia Raber at 2303 Laurel Top Circle, Narvon. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $247,000 to Steven and Katie Gingerich, of Ephrata.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for Joseph S. and Eunice M. Weaver at 180 Martin Road, New Holland. A 2-1/2-story, three- or four-bedroom house along with horse barn on 1-1/2 acres sold for $420,000 to Amos and Annetta Sauder.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for Ephraim and Susan Miller at 6808 N. Blackhorse Road, Parkesburg. A three-bedroom dwelling with one-car garage and two-car garage/shop on 1 acre sold to Benjamin Riehl, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 25 for Melvin M. Martin at 332 Linden Grove Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom, two-story dwelling and several outbuildings on a 0.47-acre lot sold for $305,000 to Anthony Zimmerman, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 25 for John R. Myers and Arlene M. Hocken at 532 Bridge Valley Road, Pequea. A three-bedroom, one-bath home with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $111,000 to Eagle's Nest Realty Co., of Honey Brook.

Joel Heisey Auctioneer, of Newmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate June 26 for Joel and Karen Zimmerman. A three-bedroom, 1-1/2-bath bilevel home sold for $250,000 to Jesse and Juanita Sauder, of Womelsdorf.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 26 for Jeffrey and Christina Sullivan at 731 Furnace Road, Morgantown. A 2-1/2-story 1800s dwelling with two-car garage, along with pole barn with five horse stalls, on 5.6 acres sold for $325,000 to John and Bridget Briddes, of Morgantown.