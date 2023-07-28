Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 10 for K. Scott and Kristen A. Hertzog at 470 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata. A five-bedroom stone house, along with a two-bedroom rancher and bank barn on 22.86 acres, sold for $2,400,000 to Mervin Stoltzfus, of Lititz.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a sale of real estate and personal property July 11 for David and Patricia Urban at 61 Wagner Lane, Coatesville. A four-bedroom home with detached two-car garage/shop on 1.02 acres sold for $330,000 to Jay Stoltzfus, of Christiana.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for Thomas F. and Theresa A. Petrella at 904 N. State St., Ephrata. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage, shed and pool on 0.4 acres sold for $280,000 to Mervin and Dawn Smucker, of Dalhart, Texas.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for John S. and Lydia K. King at 1525 Millport Road, Lancaster. A three-bedroom house with attached garage and horse barn on 0.75 acres sold for $375,000 to Christ Glick.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 17 for Carl L. Schnader at 1257 Kramer Mill Road, Denver. A three-bedroom log rancher with one-car garage on 8.2 acres sold for $625,000 to Stephen and Josetta Huber, of Sinking Spring.