Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 19 for Johan and Lynn Spotts and Glenn and Nancy Weist at 1152 Division Highway, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.44-acre lot sold for $300,000 to Matthew and Rosalyn Landis, of Ephrata.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 16 for Elmer W. and Vera Z. Hoover at 636 E. Farmersville Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.75 acres sold for $335,000 to MWL Properties.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 21 for David and Fannie Fisher at 2847 White Oak Road, Strasburg. A four-bedroom, three-bath dwelling with workshop and detached garage on 3.1 acres sold for $639,000 to Jonas Esh, of Paradise.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers conducted a public sale of real estate July 21 for the Russell C. Coldren estate at 83 Pittsburgh Hill Road, Conestoga. A dwelling with detached garage on 0.5 acres sold for $111,000 to John Erisman, of Lancaster.