Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 21 for Carl Z. and Rose M. Martin at 6811 Division Highway, Narvon. A five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home with attached garage and shop on 3.5 acres sold for $440,000 to Joel and Sheryl Hoover.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 25 for the late Kristine Phelps and Rich Colyer at 288 S Fairmount Road, Ephrata. A 14.7-acre equine farm with a three-bedroom, two-bath house along with barns, indoor and outdoor arenas, and a garage/workshop sold for $1.66 million to Chris and Amos Fisher, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 27 for Carl and Grace Martin at 108 Church St., Narvon. A two-bedroom house on a 0.12-acre lot sold for $131,000 to R&V Investments LLC, of Denver.