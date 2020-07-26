Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Lamar S. and Kara S. Zimmerman at 366 Laurel Road, Narvon. A one-story log dwelling with 1-1/2-story addition with two-car garage, one-story frame barn and one-story frame shop/garage on 3.9 acres sold for $385,000 to David and Ann Stott, of Mohnton.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 14 for Maurice L. and Mary A. Kurtz at 2136 Main St., Narvon. A 2-1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car detached garage on 1/4 acre sold for $105,000 to David Smucker.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 18 for Arlene G. Martin at 30 W. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom, two-story home with three-car garage and detached two-car garage on a 0.72-acre lot sold for $320,000 to Brian and Shana Martin, of Lebanon. Personal property also was sold. Several items and prices included: a rare 1.5-horsepower New Holland hit-miss engine, $23,000; 2007 Buick Lucerne sedan, $8,200; a 2000 Chevy 4x4 pickup truck, $8,200; a Gravely zero-turn mower, $3,500; and a 1907 Indian Head $10 gold coin, $1,100.