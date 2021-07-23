Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate June 29 for Daniel and Katie King at 3 E. Eby Road, Leola. A five-bedroom house along with two-story barn/shop and storage shed on 0.75 acres sold for $360,000 to Lester Jay and Hannah Beiler.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 1 for Jeanne S. Ressler at 540 Ridge Ave., Ephrata. A dwelling with two-car garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $245,500 to Nikolay Oleksyak, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for William L. and Ruth Ann Martin at 1864 N. Churchtown Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with two-car garage on a 2-acre lot sold for $505,000 to Ivan King, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Glenn S. and Bethany D. Martin at 1235 Mount Airy Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and detached two-car garage on 1.15 acres sold for $329,000 to Timothy and Lavina Martin, of Reinholds.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Virgil and Rose Miller at 957 Narvon Road, Narvon. Two three-bedroom houses, a pole barn, sheds and personal property sold for $390,000 to Ray Beiler.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 14 for Levi and Fannie King at 1595 S. Cocalico Road, Denver. A three-bedroom split-level dwelling with two-car garage/utility building on 6.2 acres sold for $570,000 to Dana Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 15 for Wendell O. and Karen M. Zeiset at 2337 Laurel Top Circle, Narvon. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage on a 2.2-acre lot sold for $455,000 to Ryan Nolt, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 15 for David and Rudy Stoltzfus at 733 New Holland Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with barn/garage on 0.5-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Eric Beiler, of Gap.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 17 for the H. Albert Walschburger family trust at 624 Enfield Drive. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.35-acre lot sold for $270,000 to Ivan King, of Ronks.

PA Auction Center conducted a monthly sale of coins, currency and jewelry July 15 at 1141 Wea Wit St., East Earl. There were 319 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: two 100-ounce silver bars. $2,600 and $2,650; 54 1-ounce Gold Eagles, $1,850, and one for $1,900; $20 face value of 90% silver quarters, $400; series 1917 $1 U.S. note, $210; 1871 Indian cent, $175; 1890 CC Morgan dollar, $110; 1878-S Morgan dollar, $80; 1014-D and 1918 Buffalo nickels, $60; 14 K Freemason pendant, $600; 14k bracelet, $390; 14k gold bracelet, $450; and new Invicta 50mm watch, $100.