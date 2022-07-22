Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for Gordon Swarey at 94 N. Ronks Road, Ronks. A three-bedroom, two-bath main house along with two-bedroom, one-bath in-law quarters and barn with three horse stalls sold for $410,000 to Dipali Shah, of Ronks.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for Samuel F. and Malinda Stoltzfus at 2910A Lincoln Highway, Gordonville. A five-bedroom farmhouse and three-bedroom in-law quarters along with bank barn, equipment shed, heifer barn and tobacco barn on 69.63 acres sold for $2,425,000 to Jonathan and Lydia King.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 12 for Jonathan and Katrina Nolt at 1050 Airport Road, Bethel. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage along with bank barn and sheds on 10 acres sold for $465,000 to Jacob and Elsa Wire, of Womelsdorf.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 14 for Lauschtown Investments LLC at 551 Lauschtown Road, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher, one-bedroom cottage and 10 mobile homes on 7.3 acres sold for $1,110,000 to Levi Lantz Jr., of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 14 for James and Cindy Sheets at 138 Pumping Station Road, Quarryville. A two- to three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling with garage sold for $222,000 to Raymond Stoltzfus, of Strasburg.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction July 6 at 1002 Vernon Court, Abingdon, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 1998 Jeep Wrangler, $6,930; 1999 Jeep Cherokee, $1,925; John Deere D140 riding tractor, $660; king-size bed, $605; Jeep Wrangler hardtop, $440; Warn winch and controller, $440; and Craftsman tool box, $286.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction July 7 at 1905 Hamlet Place North, Bel Air, Maryland. Several items and prices included: Dolphin pool cleaning robot, $743; outdoor patio set, $550; lounge chairs, $495; Milwaukee compound mitre, $413; leather electric sofa, $358; Wen 5500 generator, $286; assorted Hummel figurines, $66 to $286; and Canada Goose snow jacket: $275.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction July 11 at 664 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Several items and prices included: Dalls mountain goat, $495; white horned goat, $374; John Deere snowblower, $319; Hoy’s wooden sign, $286; modern harvest table, $231; caribou mount, $231; black bear rug, $220; elk mount, $187; wrought-iron window well grates, $154; Fiesta casserole, $132; oversized designer chair, $121; and faux-leather sofa, $121.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction July 14 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. There were 142 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2018 Subaru Legacy, $19,800; 2004 Audi TT convertible, $16,775; Persian room-size Oriental rug, $605; Marshall amplifier and speakers, $286; signed Herbert Hoover book, $286; Fenton table lamp, $275; wood ukulele, $242; Persian area Oriental rug, $231; and Rolleiflex camera, $143.