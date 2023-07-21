Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 11 for Chris and Elsa Martin at 873 Ridge Ave., Ephrata. A two-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 3.74 acres sold for $484,000 to Richard and Susan Martin, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 11 for David and Delores Fisher at 8 Fernwood Drive, Paradise. A two-unit rancher with carport, barn/garage, three horse stalls, garage, shop, and utility building on 2.8 acres sold for $650,000 to Daniel Esch, of Paradise.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Ray Bortz along Dark Hollow Road, Lairdsville. A 97-acre tract of land sold for $400,000 to James P. Melvin Jr., of Scituate, Rhode Island.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Walter and Rhonda Hollingshead at 668 Lancaster Ave., New Holland. A four-bedroom house on a half-acre sold for $350,000 to Shane Horning, of Denver.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 14 at 4953 Kissimmee Road, Middleburg. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with three-bay garage on 21.22 acres sold for $630,000 to Thomas Buch, of Brownstown.