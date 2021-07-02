Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 19 for the Elwood B. Groff estate at 1088 Peiffer Hill Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with a two-car garage on 1.9 acres sold for $445,000 to Kristopher Martin.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 22 for Anthony D. and Diane L. Hoover at 330 Yummerdall Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom dwelling and truck garage/shop on a 3.8-acre tract sold for $617,000 to James and Melissa Nolt, of Mount Joy.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for the Ruth E. Madenford estate at 3745 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove. A three-bedroom ranch-style house sold for $154,000 to Charles Moyer, of Pine Grove.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for Michael D. Hohenwarter at 1095 Hilldale Road, Holtwood. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on 0.68-acres sold for $200,000 to Carmen and Morgan Simone, of Conestoga.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Melvin and Carolyn Lantz at 492 Compass Road, Gap. A doubled farmhouse and bonus home along with bank dairy barn, equipment shed, animal barn, horse stable and two-car garage on 96 acres sold $3,160,000 to Ben Stoltzfus, of Parkesburg.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 24 for Edna Mae Sensenig at 102 Royer Road, Ephrata. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $302,000 to Jeffrey Risser, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 26 for Jean McCullough at 877 Millwood Road, Willow Street. A four-bedroom house with bank barn on 6 acres sold for $715,000 to David Esh, of Conestoga.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 28 for the Ruth Husmann estate at 534 Beverly Road, Elizabethtown. A four-bedroom rancher with three-car garage and separate three-bedroom rental unit plus a double-wide three-bedroom rental unit on 2.1 acres sold for $465,000 to Susan Epler, of Elizabethtown.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency May 13 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a 1911D $2 1/2 gold piece, $4,000; a 1914 $2 1/2 gold piece, $2,250; an 1882 $5 gold piece, $575; an 1895 nickel, $400; an 1896-O quarter, $400; a 1918-S half dollar, $325; a 1910 $2 1/2 gold piece, $425; a 1926 $2 1/2 gold piece, $525; a 1927 $20 gold piece, $1,550; an 1893 $5 gold piece, $725; $24 face value silver quarters, $500; and 15 peace dollars, $575.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools May 19 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a ladies 14K gold wristwatch, $450; a surfboard, $1,150; two small Fenton cats, $220; a Henderson boys bicycle, $450; a 14K gold necklace, $250; a walnut chest of drawers, $280; a teak gentleman's chest, $225; eight Ducklow Windsor chairs, $1,680; a seven-piece retro dinette set, $1,250; a nine-piece midcentury dining room set, $1,100; and a 2017 Big Tex utility trailer, $1,625.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of guns and accessories at May 22 Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Springfield .30-06 rifle, $1,050; a Colt Python .357 revolver, $2,850; a Colt .30-06 rifle, $1,550; a Colt 20-gauge shotgun, $1,750; a 30-30 rifle, $1,400; a Winchester .220 rifle, $1,800; a Winchester .30 bolt action rifle, $1,150; a Winchester .32 lever action rifle, $1,800; a Winchester .284 rifle, $1,850; a Winchester .358 rifle, $4,000; a Winchester .357 rifle, $2,250; a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, $1,600; three Citori trap guns, $3,650, $2,800 and $1,400; a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, $1,700; a Welby & Scott 9 mm pistol, $1,600; and a bear trap, $1,700.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction June 16 for the Ruth Z. Hoffard estate at 19 S. Jackson St., Strasburg. There were 250 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a World War II collection, $55; Beatrix Potter figurines, $90; a dulcimer, harmonicas and drum, $135; vintage swimwear, $210; vintage party dresses, $280; vintage and newer clothes, $320; hats, purses and more, $125; ladies vintage clothing, $550; a vintage tin litho Easter bunny motorcycle toy, $100; Warren Manufacturing Co. storage cabinet, $775; a vintage yellow stop sign, $550; a thread cabinet, $131; vintage Christmas ornaments, $140; and six boxes of patterns, $110.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction June 17 for Ronald and Jo-Ann Kreider at 233 Mopar Ave. and 1909 S. Forge Road, Palmyra. There were 168 registered bidders. Several items and prices include: a 2008 Toyota Sequoia, $18,500; a 2010 Toyota Prius II, $4,650; a Kubota B3030HSD tractor with loader, $15,750; carry-on trailer, $2,050; Toro commercial V-twin zero-turn mower, $2,800; Huskee log splitter 6.5 HP 22 ton machine, $500; Fiskars pruning saw, $28.85; Central pneumatic 3-gallon air compressor, $27.50; a Husqvarna 445 Rancher chainsaw and more, $240; Butcher stove, $145; copper kettle on stand, $145; Bell Hitchbiker bike rack, $70; SCAG zero-turn mower, $76.50; 6-inch bench grinder, $50; and Barudan embroidery machine with computer, $870.