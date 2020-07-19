Horst Auctioneers conducted a cataloged antique auction for the Jim and Nan Tshudy estate at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, June 12-13. Several items and prices included: a Peter Brubacher carved horse, $9,100; a cobalt decorated stoneware jar, $6,600; a rare fraktur watercolor of parrots, $6,400; a Sarah Huber rooster pin cushion, $5,000; a rare tramp art whimsy tower, $1,800; a 1745 Ephrata imprint, $2,350; a 1754 Ephrata Imprint, $2,000; two Ephrata Cloister documents, $2,500; an M. Uebele punched tin coffee pot, $1,900; an S. Fry cut sandstone, $2,100; a framed Bentz fraktur, $3,300; a painted high chair, $1,700; a Lexington Hotel trade sign, $1,850; a Hertzog store sign, $1,450; brown check linen, $1,500; and a Rauch & Tshudy bottle, $2,100.

Horst Auctioneers conducted an auction of coins and currency at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, June 25. Several items and prices included: $20 National Currency, $210; an 1829 half dime, $200; an Oregon half dollar, $220; a 1925-S California half dollar, $250; an 1809 California half dollar, $270; a 1878-S trade dollar, $240; an 1841 silver dollar, $230; a Gulf War .999 round, $350; an Eisenhower .999 round, $325; $15 face value Mercury dimes, $240; a South African gold set, $775; a 1909 $5 Gold Indian, $550; 60 silver dollars, $1,300; and $36.50 face value 90% silver, $500.

Horst Auctioneers conducted an auction of antiques, primitives, collectibles, household goods and tools for the Leo R. Grant and Mary Fox Grant estate at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, June 20. Several items and prices included: a rye straw basket, $350; a punch tin plate pusher, $450; a set of transfer ironstone, $750; a transfer ironstone platter, $300; a Fox farm painting, $375; a David Bixler soldier and horse block print, $3,100; a David Bixler parrot block print, $1,300; a David Bixler deer block print, $1,000; a David Bixler Distlefink block print, $1,800; a Jacob Nolt 1835 fraktur, $1,550; a Mennonite history book, $375; an early peg rail, $300; a primitive candle dryer, $600; and a pewter hutch, $375.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Robert L. Corder estate at 235 Longfellow Drive, Lancaster, May 11. A brick two-bedroom ranch-style house with garage sold for $157,000 to Todd Stumf, of Lancaster.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for Jeanette Miriam Gibble at 119 N. Market St., Mount Joy, June 26. A 2 1/2-story frame house with garage sold for $190,000 to Brian Shopf, of Mount Joy.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for J. Earl and Lois J. Fox at 570 Gockley Road, Stevens, July 7. A four-bedroom, two-story house on 7.1 acres sold for $612,000 to Joel and Janette Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Dennis L. and Linda S. Nolt at 180 Covered Bridge Road, Ephrata, July 9. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-story house with detached two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $353,000 to James Detwiler, of East Earl.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Lois J. Myers estate along Truce Road, Providence Township, July 11. An 11.1-acre tract of vacant farmland sold for $240,000 to Daryn Ranck, of Willow Street.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Louella M. Horst at 1189 Joann Ave., Ephrata, July 11. A two-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.31-acre lot sold for $224,000 to Lester and Mildred Musser, of Ephrata. Also sold was a 2006 Lexus RX330 SUV for $11,000.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Jerimy D. and Michaela B. Martin at 286 Panorama Drive on July 11. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and detached heated shop/garage on 2.8 acres sold for $470,000 to Daniel Horning and Wilson Horning, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for Donald and Patsy Kauffman at 255 Whitehall Road, Reinholds, July 11. A one-story, four-bedroom rancher with three-car garage, shop and pole barn on 2.2 acres sold for $500,000 to Tony and Anita Smith, of Myerstown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Shawn and Debra Sweda at 1156 Silver Spring Road, Holtwood, July 11. A 2 1/2-story, 3 1/2-bath, five-bedroom dwelling, a bank barn and run-in sheds on 15.9 acres, along with farm equipment, tools, antiques and household items, sold for $1 million to Elmer Stoltzfus, of New Providence.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Richard W. and Irene H. Good at 680 Chestnut Hill Road, Denver, June 27. A one-story rancher with two-car garage on 6.4 acres sold for $575,000 to Jonathan and Louann Martin, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Grace Musser Sensenig and Mary Ellen Musser at 90 Reinholds Road, Reinholds. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling on a 0.3-acre lot sold for $181,000 to Liberty Homes in New Holland.