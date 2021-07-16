Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers. of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate June 23 for Ella N. Hoover at 57 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom dwelling, barn and garages sold for $315,000 to Farmersville Mennonite School, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 6 for Steve and Stephanie Clark at 613 Springville Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom log home and two-story horse barn on 3.3 acres sold for $555,000 to Michael and Jalissa Good, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 8 for DED-DEG Enterprise at 1014 Mount Rose Ave., York, A multi-unit rental property on 0.52 acres sold for $210,000 to Energy Wise Property Holdings, of York.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 8 for Lamar and Alejandra Martin at 202 Sheep Hill Road, Newmanstown. A four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and shop/garage building on 9 acres sold for $880,000 to John and Laureen Zimmerman, of Myerstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 9 for Curtis D. and Dolores Kupp at 211 Lancaster Ave., Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $280,000 to Hartland Enterprises, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 10 for Lloyd and Wilma Wenger at 321 E. Main St., Leola. A three-bedroom dwelling with shop/garage, two-car garage and showroom on a 0.75-acre lot along with personal property sold for $880,000 to David Glick Jr., of New Holland.