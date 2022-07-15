Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 30 for S.A. Baldwin at 110 N. Bonsall Road, Coatesville. A two-unit farmhouse on 35 acres sold for $1.9 million to Ervin and Rachel Esh, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 7 for Sarah M. Esh at 5370 Candy Lane, New Holland. A three-bedroom log home with detached two-car garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $346,000 to Marvin Reihl, of Gap.

Beiler-Campbell Auctioneer Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 8 for James Nichol at 131 Cardinal Drive, Quarryville. A three-bedroom, 2.5-bath dwelling with two-car garage on 4.8 acres sold for $695,000 to Carmela Pryluck, of Quarryville.