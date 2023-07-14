Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 17 for the Edna W. Martin estate at 127 Hurst Road, Ephrata. A house with garage and barn on 0.3 acres sold for $425,000 to Anna Zimmerman and Florence Zimmerman.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 22 for Vera H. Newswanger in East Earl. A three-bedroom house along with barn/shop/garage on 1.2 acres at 1660 E. Main St. sold for $595,000 to Jason and Louella Sensenig. A three-bedroom house with attached garage on 0.40 acres at 104 Bridgeville Road sold for $264,000 to Eli and Lena Newswanger.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 29 for Moses B. and Emma Glick at 27 Hartz Road, Fleetwood. A four-bedroom house and older barns on 7 acres sold for $665,000 to Leon Snyder, of Fleetwood.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of vehicles, tools, tractors and equipment July 6 on Nelson Mill Road, Jarrettsville, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible, $41,000; John Deere 455 lawn and garden tractor, $3,630; Polaris Sportsman 400 ATV, $1,705; McCormick Cub tractor: $1,100; wall mount Eco Tireflator, $1,018; John Deere snow blade, $955; John Deere 47-inch snow blower, $715; Husky air compressor, $358; Stihl weed wacker, $275; Trac Vacs, $121 to $220 each; commercial storage shelf, $187; and folding engine hoist, $176.