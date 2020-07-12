Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 10 for Andrew Evans at 319 Saylor Alley, Manheim. A metal Quonset building was sold for $139,000 to Craig Hasson, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 30 for Elizabeth Fry at 568 Chestnut St., Columbia. A three-bedroom, two-story stone house with detached garage was sold for $235,000 to Jeff Detz, of Columbia.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 6 for the James G. Strickler Estate at 26 Gantz Meadows, Mount Joy. A two-story, two-bedroom condo with garage was sold for $148,000 to BML Real Estate, of Elizabethtown.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 7 for Brian and Randi Mahoney at 51 Northview Drive. A four-bedroom, ranch-style house with garage was sold for $242,000 to Millpond Properties, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 9 for Eleanor and George Latsha at 3111 Pleasant View Drive, Manheim. A three-bedroom, split-level house with garage was sold for $210,000 to John and Emily Snavely, of Manheim.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 28 for the Ruth H. Earhart estate at 619 Hampden Road, Elizabethtown. A two-bedroom, ranch-style house with attached garage was sold for $172,000 to Rebecca Woods, of Berwyn.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 6 for the James Riddle estate at 2608 Oregon Pike, Lititz. A 2 1/2-story, three-bedroom house with garage was sold for $290,000 to Sarah Popdan and Chen-Ta Li, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for the Ronald L. Gruber estate at 309 S. Spruce St., Lititz. A three-bedroom bungalow house was sold for $195,000 to Eric and Cyndie Herr, of New Hope.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 18 for YPM Enterprises at 139 and 141 W. Main St., New Holland. A 2 1/2-story double dwelling with two-car garage and three-car garage sold for $221,000 to Joshua King ,of Leola.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 25 consisting of two tracts for Roy M. Sensenig. A split-level dwelling with attached two-car garage and garden shed on 3.3 acres at 1844 Main St., East Earl, sold for $332,000 to Curvin Zeiset, of East Earl. A 1 1/2-story dwelling with two-car garage on a 1-acre lot at 1906 Main St., East Earl, sold for $236,000 to Paul Zeiset, of East Earl.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 for Dave and Gwyn Groh at 2412 Ridge Road, Elverson. A five-bedroom, three-bath rancher with in-law suite as well as shop/garage building on 2.2 acres sold for $311,500 to Issa F. Sallit, of Whitehall.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 for the Lois J. Myers estate at 958 Truce Road, Holtwood. A 1-acre building lot was sold to Dan Siegrist, of New Providence, for $82,000.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate June 27 for the Lois J. Myers estate at 1058 Buck Road, East Drumore Township. A 1-acre building lot was sold to George Cook, representing attorney, of Lancaster, for $52,000.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate June 29 for Mark S. and Marybeth Thompson at 6228 Main St., Honey Brook. A three-bedroom rancher with three-car garage on a 0.7-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Brian and Amy French, of East Earl.