Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 3 for Harlan W. and Frances M. Martin at 631 Farmersville Road, New Holland. A five-bedroom house with two-car garage and one-car garage/shop on 0.8 acres sold for $480,000 to Gregg and Celesta Stauffer, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 20 for Rudy and Courtney R. Rios at 228 Mountain Trail Road, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom dwelling with barn on 1.5 acres sold for $270,000 to Joel Peachey, of Myerstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 21 for Kerwood and Sandra Auker at 102 S. State St., Brownstown. A two-unit residential rental property sold for $255,000 to Eli Glick, of Lititz.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 21 for K’s LLC at 730 High St., Lancaster. A three-bedroom, one-bath dwelling sold for $101,850 to Aaron Campbell, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 25 for Willis H. and Ida N. Stauffer of 504 Reinholds Road, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.55-acre lot sold for $344,000 to Luke Martin, of Reinholds.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of firearms and sporting goods June 18. Several items and prices included: second-year production Winchester model 1873 In .44-40, $4,000; custom Bruce Baer Remington 700 .300 WBY mag, $1,100; Franklin Armory Libertas 5.56 Nato rifle, $1,100; Remington Fieldmaster model 572 .22 S.L.LR rifle, $575; PTR Industries PTR91 .308 Winchester rifle, $1,600; Colt America Remembers 1911 commemorative, $1,600; Unwin & Rodgers Non-XXL .28-caliber knife pistol, $2,250; Woodwards swivel barrel 32RF-caliber pocket pistol, $600; a cased pair of Irish engraved Edward Dodson pistols, $1,850.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction of vehicles and equipment June 23 for the Mark Smithson estate at 1010 Old Pylesville Road, Pylesville. Several items and prices included: Yanmar V3-5 front-end loader, $12,375; 2007 International 4300 Durastar truck (parts), $3,355; 1992 Harley motorcycle (parts), $3,300; 1990 International 4900 chassis (parts), $3,080; steel 20-yard roll dumpster, $2,640; 1994 Ford L800 boom truck (parts), $2,530; 2009 International 4400 box truck (parts), $2,200; 1986 F350 rollback truck (parts), $1,155; V-Z mobile concrete plant, $880; Zim-Mixer mortar plant, $853; Wach’s Trav-L-Vac unit, $770; flatbed truck body, $633; International truck cab, $605; telephone poles, $550; diesel DT 466E engine, $486; and Poly 300 gallon tank, $385.