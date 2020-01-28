Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools Jan. 15 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 393 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an amber flask, $210; two statues, $400 and $240; a Martin acoustic guitar, $1,550; a Red Rose sign, $220; a pair of lamps, $925; a three-piece modern bedroom set, $450; a brown sectional sofa, $1,850; a softwood dry sink, $300; a small one-door cupboard, $300; a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $700; a carved oriental china closet, $325; and an anvil with stand, $375.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of collectibles and toys Jan. 18 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 263 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Philly locomotive plaque, $1,600; a Reading Lines engine and tender, $500; two G.E. Locomotive plaques, $675 and $425; three Baldwin Locomotive plaques, $1,475, $900 and $675; a large lantern, $250; and an engine and tender, $325.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 23 for Raymond B. and Lori A. Nolt at 304 Wisser Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom, split-level dwelling with detached shop and horse barn on a 0.77-acre lot sold for $402,000 to Jordan Zimmerman, of Ephrata.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 23 for Lorraine Pfoutz at 20 W. Gramby St., Manheim. A 2 1/2-story, three-bedroom house sold for $101,000 to Mill Pond Properties, of Lititz.