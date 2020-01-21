Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 8 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 329 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 14K diamond ring, $700; a 14K gold bracelet and necklace, $425; gold earrings, $525; 2 bags of assorted gold jewelry, $525 each; an oyster can, $390; an antique slot machine, $475; an eight-piece dining room set, $625; a stacked bookcase, $375; a nine-piece cherry dining room set, $1,050; a John Deere garden tractor, $250; an MGS utility trailer, $650; and a Simplicity garden tractor, $475.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a cataloged antique auction Jan. 11-12 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 614 bidders online and in attendance. Several items and prices included: a Jonas Weber paint-decorated miniature chest, $19,500; three Hattie Brunner paintings, $6,400, $4,100 and $3,000; a pair of tulip inlaid ladles, $12,500; an F.P.W. carved sewing clamp, $9,800; a Regina music box with discs and stand, $3,600; a Joseph Lehn tintype photo, $4,800; a Lehnware salt, $2,450; a Lehnware chalice, $2,100; a Peter Montelius broadside, $2,500; an Ephrata Cloister Labyrinth broadside, $3,600; an Ephrata Cloister Millersville deed, $2,900; an Ephrata Cloister Frederickstown deed, $2,900; an Ephrata Cloister broadside, $4,200; and a rare Sam Thompson baseball award box, $7,800.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 18 for Mary K. Fromm at 3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom house with garage sold for $123,000 to John S. Esh, of Strasburg.