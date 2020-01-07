Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public auction of real estate for Russel and Janet Burkholder at 75 Bowers Road, Mertztown, Dec. 28. A four-bedroom, 2 1/2-story house on 2.8 acres along with garage/workshop and bank barn sold for $220,000 to Wesley Martin, of Kutztown.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 6 for Floyd and Becky Petersheim at 1569 Main St., Goodville. A two-unit apartment building sold for $225,000 to Timothy L. Martin, of New Holland.