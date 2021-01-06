Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 5 for Jerald and Elizabeth Martin at 408 Hammertown Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom home with a two-car garage on 21.38 acres sold for $730,000 to Luke K. Newswanger, of East Earl.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 10 for Michael Eberly at 830 Mount Airy Road, Stevens. A two- to three-bedroom rancher with an attached two-car garage on 0.51 acres sold for $203,000 to Fisher Land Holdings LLC, of Stevens.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of land Dec. 11 for the Francis family at 7863 Sassafras Road, New Tripoli. Parcel 1 with 72.18 acres sold for $630,000 to David Jaindl. Parcel 2 with 21.7 acres sold for $340,000 to David P. Wigfield, of Emmaus.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 16 for Jonathan Brubaker at 328 Panorama Drive, Denver. A four-bedroom home with an attached garage on 1 acre sold for $376,000 to Jerry M. Newswanger, of New Holland.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of land Dec. 16 for Arthur Bennus at 328 Panorama Drive, Denver. A 1.68-acre wooded lot sold for $132,000 to Jerry M. Newswanger, of New Holland.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 28 for the DeLong Christmas Tree Farm at 776 Gouglersville Road, Sinking Spring. A three-bedroom rancher with multiple outbuildings on 42.1 acres sold for $930,000.