Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 23 for Vernon Z. and Dawn M. Musser at 242 Stoever Drive, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage sold for $278,000 to Calypso Glass, of Reinholds.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 23 for Jacob and Martha King at 5856 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. A four-bedroom house with barn, detached garage and shed on 1 acre sold for $336,000 to David and Susie Blank.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Dec. 2 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Tiffany & Co. sterling tray, $600; five political buttons, $310; a $5 gold piece, $525; a walnut cylinder bookcase desk, $350; a French-style desk, $300; a table and six Windsor chairs, $1,100; a two-piece upholstered living room set, $575; a Karastan rug, $325; a maple dining room set, $525; a Pier One table and four chairs, $625; and a modern oak chest with mirror, $400.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles and household goods Dec. 5 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a nest of Fiesta mixing bowls, $575; a tray of Barbie clothing, $360; a Barbie case and four dolls, $410; a Brotherhood of Arms set, $350; a tray lot of jewelry, $230; a tray lot of old photos, $200; three dairy bottles, $220; two dairy bottles, $220; two farm toys, $250; five egg cups, $260; an Avenger Hulk figure, $220; and two totes of train track, $220.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Jan. 6 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Shelly china tea set, $325; a quilt, $375; a French doll under dome, $1,750; a Steiner bisque head doll, $625; a Calico quilt, $475; a 14K gold bracelet, $1,000; a 14K men’s ring, $600; a 14K gold necklace, $525; two 4K gold men’s rings, $675; an amber depression set, $575; a K&R doll, $1,450; an oil portrait, $975; two opalescent pitchers, $700; a Wakefield mid-century dining room set, $1,550; and a Victorian drop front secretary desk, $500.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories Dec. 12 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Ruger M77 .308 rifle, $1,250; an Ordnance Corp. .45 rifle, $2,000; a Springfield M1 Garand, $1,350; a Benelli M1 Super 90 shotgun, $1,150; a Browning 16-gauge shotgun, $1,000; a Browning 9 mm luger, $1,100; a Ruger Mini 14 .223 rifle, $1,000; an Eagle Arms .223 rifle, $1,500; a Ruger Mini 30 rifle, $1,300; a Winslow Regent .30-06 rifle, $1,500; two Noda Spud rifles, $1,050 each; a 12 gauge cane gun, $1,300; a Colt Gov. 1911 .45 pistol, $1,250; and a Python .357 mag. revolver, $2,550.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Jan. 13 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an Ansonia china case clock, $975; a Hamilton Deck watch, $1,150; two Lancaster pocket watches, $1,150 and $1,050; a Swiss pocket watch, $1,500; a Gillette Tire sign, $400; a Meadow Gold sign, $525; a postage set metals, $380; an A.M.H.S sewing machine, $650; a Zippo Campbell’s Soup lighter, $310; eight Zippo lighters, $430; a quilt, $3,325; a basket with yarn balls, $300; and a primitive dry sink, $375.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency Jan. 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a partial set of Peace dollars, $675; a 1795 large cent, $525; an 1807 (Comet) cent, $800; an 1893 $5 gold piece, $550; an 1898 $10 gold piece, $1,050; an 1881-CC dollar, $525; 52 Barber halves, $550; sheets of 20 Morgan dollars, $575, $550 and $525; 33 Peace dollars, $775; nine Morgan dollars, $875; a 1913-S $5 gold piece, $725; and a 1914 $5 gold piece, $550.