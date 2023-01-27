Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 14 for the Joyce C. Dombach estate at 251 Rapho St., Manheim. A two-bedroom ranch-style house with attached garage sold for $234,000 to Seth Nolt, of Manheim.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 21 for Duane and Yvonne Miller at 925 E. Main St., New Holland. A two-unit house with two-car garage on 0.30 acres sold for $348,000 to Steve Huyard, of New Holland.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction of signs, thermometers, toys and Black Americana on Jan. 12 for the Joseph Bavette estate in Forest Hill, Maryland. There were 359 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 1948 Wurlitzer jukebox, $4,180; tin Arrow Beer sign, $1,705; Quantum Q6 edge mobility chair, $1,320; tin Orange Crush sign, $1,155; Neptune outboard boat engine: $550; porcelain Ex-Lax thermometer sign, $468; Golden Guernsey milk sign, $440; Hamm’s Beer light-up sign, $413; 1983 Coca-Cola sign/calendar, $413; porcelain Prestone anti-freeze thermometer sign, $330; and tin Braun’s Town Talk thermometer sign, $330.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Jan. 19 at 664 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. There were 332 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT auto, $18,700; Reed & Barton sterling flatware set, $1,320; Marlin 30-30 rifle, $825; Vector Arms AK-47 rifle, $770; cases of Golden Tiger ammo, $495 each; cases of Wolf ammo, $440 each; Glock 19 pistol, $413; Marantz stereo cassette deck, $330; and Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, $319.