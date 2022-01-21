Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 8 for Robin and Christy Lapp at 403 Park Ave., Quarryville. A stone three-bedroom ranch house with a barn on 4.75 acres sold for $570,000 to Frank and Jennifer Seal, of New Providence.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 11 for Edwin N. and Erma V. Hoover at 1312 Red Run Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher on a 0.70-acre lot sold for $231,000 to Dallas Rutt, of Lititz.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a sportsman auction Dec. 30. There were 202 registered bidders. Several items and prices include: metal Pennsylvania hunting licenses, $45; 12-gauge shotgun barrel and more, $150; metal Pennsylvania resident hunting licenses, $44.50; Fenwick FS55 rod and 2 Quantum Micro fishing rods, $55; box of 12-gauge shotgun 3-inch Magnum steel loads, $37.50; Diana model 48/52 pellet rifle with pellets, $237.27; Fenwick fly-fishing two-piece rods and fabric cases, $105; boxes of 25 Remington 12-gauge loads, $31.50; mounted taxidermy muskrat, $65; and a mounted fox with prey, $192.50.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of artisan wooden bowls, baskets, games and household items Jan. 4. There were 213 registered bidders. Several items and prices include: handmade wooden puzzles, pens and more, $35; maple, cherry, walnut and mesquite bowls, and more, $38.50; custom folk art and wooden game, $65; wood knot studio handcrafted wooden tray, $40; three M. Combs handcarved bowls/platters, $50; wooden machinist tool chest, $120; Whittlin’ Jack woodcarving knives and more, $47.50; Basil’s American-made wooden spoons and more, $65; burl bowls, $55; Sequence board and other game boards, $35; and a Franklin Mint “Aces & Eights” poker set, $310.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Jan. 6 at 1819 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster. There were 134 registered bidders. Several items and prices include: Hamilton pocket watches, men’s and women’s watches, $435; pins and brooches, $30; stoneware jug, vintage scale, bottles and more, $37.50; Frigidaire refrigerator, $190; leather strap bells, vintage locks and more, $332; Sealtest ice cream sign and metal lunch box, $220; wooden corner cabinet, $205; copper boiler pot and kettle, $120; Tiffany-style ceiling lamp with plug, $130; and Tonka dozer, two Bundy L cars, and Nylint pet mobile toy, $95.