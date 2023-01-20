Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 7 for the Nan Oberholzer estate at 1585 and 1587 Main St., Goodville. A three-bedroom house along with store building and warehouse/garage on 0.6 acres sold for $350,000 to James Mitchell and Selena Jaejich, of Reinholds.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 13 and 14 for the Ruth W. Shirk estate at 1081 Martindale Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with garage on 0.4 acres sold for $385,000 to Mel Martin.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Jan. 4 at 1405 Vermont Road, Bel Air, Maryland. Several items and prices included: Ethan Allen bedroom suite, $1,320; IBM typewriter, $358; Ariens snow blower, $358; telescope patio table and chairs, $330; stainless pots, pans and kettles, $231; Pennsylvania House dining table and chairs, $220; solid oak table and chairs, $220; KitchenAid mixer, $209; rolling kitchen cart, $198; Mali pool stick, $165; Pennsylvania House sofa table, $121; and Ethan Allen dressing mirror, $110.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction for the Sarah Stowell estate Jan. 5 at 11 S. Stoner Ave.: Shiremanstown. Several items and prices included: wallpaper lift lid chest, $1,595; Deutsche Werk 380 pistol, $1,045; 64-piece sterling moonbeam flatware set, $1,018; Seth Thomas wall clock, $990; Remington UMC 35 Remington rifle, $633; ladies Illinois pocket watch, $605; gold rings, $550; Lefever side-by-side shotgun, $550; ladies leather naval overcoat, $440; and 1913 $2.50 Indian head gold coin necklaces, $440.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction Jan. 7 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: metal and marble bust statue, $300; an American Flyer passenger set, $310; a Swiss music box, $270; sports card, $450; vintage dolls, $230; a train pedal car, $280; a large 38-star battleship American flag, $280; an album of basketball cards, $260; and a stamp album, $200.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 11 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Dudley pocket watch, $1,800; a Lehnware cup, $325; a Tudor wristwatch, $550; two bags of assorted turquoise jewelry, $425 and $400; a green and white appliqued quilt, $325; an oak Willimantic spool cabinet, $300; a rolltop desk, $270; a blue love seat, $300; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,100; a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,000; and a Citadel gun safe, $400.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of cataloged antiques Jan. 13-14 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: 1937 C.F. Martin guitar, $14,000; Hattie Brunner watercolor, $9,200; a decorated document box, $8,000; two spatter schoolhouse plates, $2,100 and $1,150; Brubaker Fraktur birth record, $2,700; a H.L. Swarr leaf tobacco sign, $5,000; a powder horn, $3,100; an Abner Zook 3D painting, $13,500; an 1807 Seltzer decorated blanket chest, $3,800; a grain-painted two-door cupboard, $2,350; a red painted firkin, $1,500; a hand-wrought Indian maiden lock plate, $2,750; and a painted plank seat settee, $1,400.