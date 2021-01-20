PA Auction Center, of East Earl, held a catalogued antique consignment sale Jan. 9 at 1141 Wea Wit St., East Earl. There were 162 registered bidders on-site and 957 registered bidders online. Several items and prices included: Abner Zook 3D public auction scene artwork, $27,500; Abner Zook 3D covered bridge scene artwork, $21,000; Abner Zook 3D winter scene artwork, 7,500; a 2003 Joel Zook covered wagon with six-mule hitch, $1,500; a No. 240 Fisher anvil on metal stand, $1,200; a 200-pound Hay-Budden anvil, $700; a Reed Mfg Co. No. 4C vintage vise $900; and two 66-inch early cast iron hitching posts, $800 and $650.