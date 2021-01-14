Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 19 for Herbert Brightbill at 526 W. Main Ave., Myerstown. A four-bedroom house with three-car garage sold for $150,000 to Henry and Susan Eberly, of Myerstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 7 for Lee C. Schmuck at 261 W. Main St., New Holland. A three-bedroom home with detached garage on a 0.31-acre lot sold for $165,000 to David and Mary Shirk, of East Earl.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 9 for Carl L. and Esther W. Martin at 336 S. Churchtown Road, Narvon. Two parcels, one consisting of two houses, a horse barn and a heated shop/garage on 3.39 acres and a second, 3.2-acre wooded lot, sold for $238,000 to Nelson and Vera Hoover, of Narvon.