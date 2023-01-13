Kline, Kreider and Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 31 for Riverpath Inc. at 410 Black Matt Road, Douglassville. A house, two-car garage and barn on 6.9 acres sold for $275,000 to David Fisher, of Douglassville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 29 for the Donald J. Campbell estate at 333 Vinemont Road, Reinholds. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 2 acres sold for $217,000 to John R. Moshier, of Reinholds.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 9 for Elmer Wayne and Nancy Stoltzfus at 546 Georgetown Road, Ronks. A two-bedroom ranch-style house and sheds on 2 acres sold for $420,000 to Omar Stoltzfus.