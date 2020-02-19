Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 5 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 415 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a meta and glass vase with lizard, $410; a lap desk, $220; a postcard album, $525; a Waltham pocket watch, $275; an Admiral pocket watch, $310; a midcentury modern bedroom set, $1,550; a midcentury modern dinette set, $1,325; a midcentury modern bookcase, $400; a cherry bedroom set, $875; an Adirondack dinette set, $300; a high-back love seat, $360; a work bench, $375; and an anvil, $240.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antique tools Feb. 8 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 241 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a cabinet maker’s work bench, $1,850; an Ultimatum brace, $300; two Birmingham Tool Co. bench planes, $350; a five-piece pump auger set, $350; an anvil, $220; a tray of 10 chisels, $220; and a Sandusky plow plane, $230.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a multiestate auction Feb. 8 at Enck’s Banquet Center, Manheim. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3-D diorama of ship yard, $33,000; a German Luger, $935; a Marx Litho G-man pursuit car, $742.50; a 1944 France helmet, $605; stained-glass windows, $550; a World War II helmet, $495; a German dagger, $440; a multicolor table lamp, $412.50; a two-drawer spool cabinet, $357.50; field glasses on tripod, $330; and a reverse painted table lamp, $302.50.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 12 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 365 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a signed scissor cutting, $330; a Hackle rake dated 1775, $300; six gold eyeglasses, $400; four gold eyeglasses, $400; a Merricks spool cabinet, $310; a set of Dresden china, $725; a large Bohemian urn, $375; a stereo set, $500; a Stickley queen bed, $500; a drafting table, $450; two Stickley mission oak sofas, $1,200 and $1,125; a Stickley mission oak dining room set, $1,900; a Stickley mission oak sideboard, $925; and a Stickley mission oak coffee table, $475.
Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a cataloged auction of 919 trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment Feb. 14. There were 1,331 registered bidders (618 on-site and 713 online). Several items and prices included: a 2011 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $68,000; a 2013 Peterbilt 388 sleeper, $46,000; a 2001 Mack RD688S tri-axle steel dump truck, $35,000; a 2007 International 7600 flatbed truck, $31,000; a 2006 Etnyre 42-foot tank trailer, $28,500; a 2014 Kenworth T880 day cab, $28,000; a 2013 Capacity jockey truck, $28,000; a 2010 CAT 304D mini excavator, $28,000; a 2004 Talbert lowboy trailer, $26,500; a 1988 John Deere 544E wheel loader, $25,000; a 2002 Case 590 backhoe, $24,500; a 2005 Hitachi trackhoe, $24,000; a 2019 Fontaine drop-deck trailer, $23,000; and a 2008 Takeuchi skid steer, $22,000.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 8 for Paul W. and Velma J. Aucker at 224 New St., Terre Hill. A three-bedroom rancher with garage on a 0.25-acre lot sold for $162,000 to New Holland Tire, Terre Hill.